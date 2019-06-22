Unravel Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Ben Taverniti looked to the Brutalist movement with his pared back men’s collection for spring, wanting to focus attention on the details. “Simple is the most difficult thing to do,” he explained. Black, gray, white and sandy shades made up his stark urban landscape, with a juxtaposition of textures highlighting technique and structure.

A stiff bomber was made with a patchwork of shiny satin and matte cotton, while oversized pockets added dimension to the matching cargo pants. Among the less structured looks, drop-crotch mesh shorts were in their own way evocative of the harsh nature of the concrete jungle, an appealing combination of comfortable-looking yet conceptual. Crinkled sweatshirts contrasted with shiny outsize tailoring and rigid indigo denim, while wide high waist pants in sandy yellow or gray cotton extended the silhouette like a building in human form.