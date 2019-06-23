Zadig & Voltaire Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Zadig & Voltaire scoured paparazzi photos from the Nineties and discovered a Leonardo DiCaprio staple: drawstring trousers in a checked fabric. Here they were, at the label’s Paris presentation, along with clothing that might have been worn by Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves around the same time. That was the idea, anyway.

The brand’s spring collection for men was infused with L.A. style — filtered through a crisp French lens — and included jean jackets, hoodies in pale pink or gray, and, for a stronger statement, suede jackets. Sweatshirts, which came with matching bottoms, were stamped photographs, scenes from the West, and some carried messages. One read “time to be free from any disruptions.” Well, yeah, they didn’t have smartphones in the Nineties, did they? Military jackets were offered in Army green or navy blue, more upscale resort town than Army surplus. Wrinkled black leather, which is here to stay, came as a shirt and a slick jacket with a suit label, and the sharp, black leather booties have gone square-toed.