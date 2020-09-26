Alanui Men's Spring 2021

Are there tennis courts in the North American desert? Maybe not. But since fashion is often about fantasy and imagination, Alanui creative director Carlotta Oddi mixed Western and tennis references for her charming and fun coed collection.

Bandana prints, fringes and an intarsia of wild running horses on cardigans immediately brought to mind the deserts of Utah and Arizona, while cable knits and red clay sweaters decorated with images of tennis rackets and players evoked the French Open.

Oddi employed sophisticated knitting techniques for a vibrant intarsia of wolves howling at the moon, and added embroideries of desert scenes to fringed versions of her Icon cardigans. These were paired with light blue or white denim pants, or crochet skirts. While the focus was on knits, the brand also introduced dresses with spaghetti straps and men’s linen and cotton shirts with detachable collars, all in gingham.

Along with a new footwear collaboration with Sebago, including revisited boat shoes and loafers, Alanui launched a capsule of regenerated cashmere and wool blankets. These seemed perfect for cold nights in Monument Valley — or a chilly day in the stands at Roland Garros.