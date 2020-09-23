Canali Men’s Spring 2021

Canali has been dressing men since 1934, but men obviously have changed since then and the company has evolved, diversifying into three collections that cater to different customers and life moments.

That said, the three lines — Canali 1934, Black Edition and Exclusive — can also be mixed and matched and the spring offering showed just that, with a cohesive point of view.

First in, a soft blazer jersey with a hood from the Black Edition, which in this day and age would work well with either sweat pants or under a tailored jacket.

Canali presented the new Shacket, a deconstructed garment that blends a shirt and a sartorial jacket that epitomizes the concept of new comfortable casual.

The Italian company also showed the Impeccabile project, composed of breathable, water repellent and ultra resistant fabrics, seen in the slim suede biker jacket and new in leather this season.

The Canali 1934 suits came in a beautiful palette of wisteria and sage, but there were also touches of brick red and blue. A pretty botanical print on a shirt updated a dandy suit.

From the Black Edition, a suit was offered in a seersucker, technical 3-D mesh, soft and modern.

The company expanded its accessories with nylon trekking backpacks as well as flexible pumps.