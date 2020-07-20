Children of the Discordance decamped from Tokyo Fashion Week to make its international debut in Milan, via a digital format. The 15-minute video of skateboarders doing tricks on the streets of the Japanese city telegraphed the essence of the spring collection “even more in depth than what I could have done with a runway show,” said designer Hideaki Shikama.

His street tribe hurtled in men’s wear essentials rich in textures and patterns. Repurposing vintage textiles sourced from archives around the world, Shikama juxtaposed and reworked vintage scarves and bandana styles into billowing shirts and shorts as well as patchwork anoraks, sweatshirts and deconstructed blazers. Oversize tie-dye shirts and denim pieces with embroidered patches also echoed a youthful vibe, while more demure sartorial options oozed no-fuss attitude in their loose proportions and unfinished details.

Also in the lineup, intricate rugs made for fringed Bermuda pants and tank tops that looked a tad stiff for serious riders.