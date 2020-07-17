Eleventy Men's Spring 2021

Finding a balance between formalwear and a more laid-back feel was Eleventy’s mission this season. The brand’s creative director Marco Baldassari said during a preview he found himself appreciating simplicity more while confined at home.

In a short video presenting the collection, he chatted with architect Aldo Parisotto about men’s new priorities and wardrobe needs in the wake of the pandemic, comparing the new relaxed and comfortable attitude he developed with how our houses have been reconfigured while working from home.

That translated into a lineup that matched cozy bottoms — think joggers, denim and pleated drawstring pants — with dressy yet lightweight blazers, occasionally mingling with silky shirts featuring subtle floral motifs inspired by the style of late actor Marcello Mastroianni.

Baldassari said his aim was to deliver “timeless” pieces that could be mixed and matched season after season. With its retro flair, the collection was somewhat stuck in another time.