Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2021  

With his spring 2021 collection, artistic director Alessandro Sartori wanted to explore the connections between man, machine and nature.

In particular, the designer let himself be inspired by the colors and textures of the unspoiled landscape of the Oasi Zegna reserve, which he translated into a collection of elegant garments that combined natural fabrics and technological manufacturing techniques.

To exalt the integration of human craftsmanship, industrial knowledge and the surroundings, Sartori chose the company’s headquarters in Trivero as the background of the brand’s first phy-gital event, featuring a runway show livestreamed on Friday, where models walked for more than three kilometers in different locations, spanning from the factory and the archives to the forests of the Oasi Zegna. After the show, Sartori introduced the collection to the public, in a socially distanced walk-through.

Relaxed tailoring took center stage, influenced by Forties fabrics and silhouettes, as well as by a refined take on utility.

Jackets featured ultralight constructions, shirts were collarless and featured practical zippers, overcoats were cut short and had utility pockets, while pants revealed slimmer legs with zippers at the cuffs or showcased roomy volumes.

Hybrids of jackets and shirts exuded freshness, while fisherman vests became easy-chic shirts. Fluid textured jersey was employed for turtlenecks to layer under jackets, while arty tie-dye patterns peppered tops with a kimono-like vibe.

There was something romantic and languid about the clothes. The collection’s overall masculine delicacy was highlighted not only by the textures of the fabrics, including silk-viscose and silk-mohair blends, but also by the soft color palette of earthy tones, such as different shades of grays, as well as pink hues.

The lineup succeeded in showcasing Sartori’s tailoring know-how, but also his modern yet timeless style.