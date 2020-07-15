For the first physical fashion show in Milan since the coronavirus outbreak in February, Etro opted for the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping district. Veronica and Kean Etro, creative directors of the women’s and men’s lines respectively, wanted an informal gathering celebrating the simple pleasure of being together again.

To the tune of some of Ennio Morricone’s most famous and touching compositions, performed live by the Ensemble Testori Orchestra, a diverse cast of male and female models negotiated a sunken gravel path wearing the brand’s men’s spring and women’s resort 2021 collections.

In keeping with the overall spirit of the season, the Etro siblings developed a quotidian wardrobe of real, wearable clothes. While they usually travel with the mind to exotic destinations to find the inspiration, this time the designers focused more on the journey rather than the final destination, reflecting on what is really desirable and relevant for them and their audience.

Their creative exploration surely started from the brand’s textile archives, where they not only found the inspiration to design new variations of the label’s signature Madras checks, colorful stripes and paisley motifs, but also to source vintage cloths which were mixed and matched to create charming patchworks on jackets and denim pants.

The collection featured a compilation of Etro’s essentials, spanning from deconstructed men’s suits and intarsia shirts to fluid, breezy maxi dresses worn with suede outerwear or sartorial blazers. A new camouflage motif incorporated tropical flowers and wild animals, while the tonal looks with crewnecks in vibrant tangerine and green matched with coordinated pants echoed a very Milanese, timeless and effortless way of dressing.

The selection of accessories, including paisley duffel bags and maxi foldable styles to pack in a suitcase, also evoked the world of travel and the nomadic, globetrotting spirit of the Etro fashion house.