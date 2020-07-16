Jil Sander Men’s Spring 2021

When they joined Jil Sander, Lucie and Luke Meier embarked on a creative adventure. Season after season, they are demonstrating that their path is clear, their compass is working perfectly and, most of all, they are enjoying the journey.

Their men’s spring 2021 collection adds another coherent chapter to their story, one of simplicity, warmth and outstanding craftsmanship.

The designers offered a smart, very chic take on a new concept of men’s wear, fusing tailoring expertise with an urban sensibility. The lineup should speak to a sophisticated audience: men who might reject classic sartorial formality but don’t relate to street casualness either.

Playing around the concept of purity, the duo crafted pristine jackets and coats in elongated volumes, the invisible buttons heightening the clean look of the silhouettes. Sleeves were designed to be shortened by easily removing a small metal ring.

Narrow trousers were juxtaposed with cargo pants in a paper-like cotton; classic shirts were replaced by breezy crewneck poplin tops, and detachable collars were printed with phrases inspired by nature and its cycle. Knitwear was deeply explored: for example, charming vests featured lightweight overlayers, while crewnecks featured exquisite crochet inserts for a sophisticated artisanal feel.

Fusing the pure and the decorative, the bold and the intimate, the Meiers found a balance, which felt reassuring yet still exciting.