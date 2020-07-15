Les Hommes Men's Spring 2021

  View Gallery — 20   Photos

Designers Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch seem to think it’s time for men to step up their dressing game. It was not a formalwear collection, but one that played with a healthy dose of clever tailoring in a cinematic palette of black and white.

Tuxedo jackets came narrowed and shortened, paired with tailored shorts, while the brand’s signature rock attitude was conveyed through accessories and details – think fingerless gloves, keychains and metal-embellished belts. A chic version of a shawl-collared sleeveless top with a plunging V-neck was crafted from a lightweight gauze fabric for a breezy summery alternative to shirts.

The video accompanying the presentation featured a model dancing and gesturing as a black veil undulated behind him. The simple prop stressed the airy spirit of this collection.

