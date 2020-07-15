M1992 Men’s Spring 2021

In his concise, if literal collection, Dorian Tarantini embraced the new waist-up dress code dictated by the confinement and social interactions via Zoom calls. Welcome to his shirt-opia!

With his signature ironic language, he used provocative prints and statements to explore the downturns of the lockdown on the human mind and deliver a social commentary on the subliminal messages sent from the web. A “Brainwash” slogan in wavy lettering, a brain pattern and a “Fake News” graphic were splashed on boxy shirts and styled with chunky chains restating the three motifs. Offered both in men’s and women’s versions, a monochrome lime option reminiscent of green screens toyed with the idea of projecting images on the garment and nodded to the digital addiction of acting as TikTok and Instagram living contents.

In keeping with the British references recurring in Tarantini’s aesthetics, shirts were paired with classic cigarette pants in gray, navy and burgundy, and finished off with polished loafers.

Albeit the fascinating premise, it would have been interesting to see it explored in a broader collection.