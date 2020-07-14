Massimo Alba RTW Spring 2021

If the Massimo Alba brand should fall into a category, that would surely be understated luxury.

While the fashion industry is currently rediscovering a new desire for real, authentic clothes, Alba has always been an advocate for clothes that bring beauty and refinement to everyday life, rather than fleeting trends or imposing styles. Rather than inventing complicated new constructions, the designer prefers to focus on men’s and women’s staples which he rethinks every season via new fabrics, colors and dyeing treatments.

For spring, Alba employed lightweight, natural textiles, including cotton muslin, linen and naturally dyed summer corduroy, to give shape to shirts, deconstructed blazers, comfortable shorts and pants with elastic waistbands, but also feminine printed slip dresses layered over T-shirts. Alba also embroidered positive, sometimes witty messages on terrycloth polo shirts, checkered bombers and cashmere hoodies, adding a personal touch to luxury everyday essentials.