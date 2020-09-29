Neil Barrett Men's Spring 2021

The concept of uniform emerged strongly during Milan Fashion Week.

Neil Barrett, who skipped a formal show or presentation this season, was among the designers who felt the necessity of streamlining and editing his offering, defining a very focused look, “a sort of uniform for modern men,” as he said.

Going back to the roots of his brand, for spring the British designer conceived a concise lineup that combined a minimal urban aesthetic matched with utility accents and sporty references.

The collection felt very Neil Barrett, with clean silhouettes and a restrained color palette of white, black, beige and navy conveying a sense of purity and functionality.

Softly constructed tailoring, workwear-inspired blazers paired with Bermuda pants, trucker jackets showing Modernist colorblocking, Windbreakers and knits with contrasting inserts were the key pieces of a wardrobe that felt highly wearable yet injected with a modern twist.

An eye-catching black-and-white print of Barrett’s hands, peppering shirts and T-shirts, symbolized gestures of creativity and craftsmanship — the essence of fashion.