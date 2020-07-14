Z Zegna Men's Spring 2021

Looking for a new balance between nature and technology, Z Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori played with natural and technical fibers to develop the high-end performance and sustainable textiles he employed for the brand’s spring collection.

Lightness and soft, 3-D textures defined the pieces, which were designed to exude a relaxed vibe. This was also highlighted by the rich color palette, which was inspired by the nature of the Oasi Zegna nature area, appearing in the prints that peppered the collection.

The world of activewear, with patchwork field jackets and Windbreakers, as well as shorts with utility pockets and printed tights, found a place next to more sartorial pieces, such as chic softly constructed blazers, but also pleated pants and hybrids of blazers and field jackets.

In keeping with the market’s increased demand for super-comfortable pieces, jersey played a key role in the collection, as did Zegna’s signature TechMerino performance wool.

Season after season, Sartori is succeeding in shaping a precise image for the Z Zegna line, one rooted in an athletic-urban aesthetic.