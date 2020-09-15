Apotts Men's Spring 2021

- Galleries
- Collection
Brand: Apotts
Mood: Practical, voluminous clothing crafted for ease and comfort
End result: Aaron Potts aimed to subvert notions of race and class with his spring collection and found inspiration in the double-ended topsy-turvy doll that revealed a young white girl in a gingham dress and a young slave girl in tattered garb when flipped. Potts pulled directly from the doll with his orange gingham baby doll dress, topsy-turvy shirt with mismatched sleeves and transformer pant that can be worn cropped or inside-out to reveal a leopard pattern, which the designer said is reference to many in the Black diaspora maintaining their connections to Africa. Potts said his new, voluminous Patchpant represents a new step, but resembles his quintessential Potts look with long shirt tail and wide-leg pants paired with shorts to subvert preconceived notions about sagging pants.