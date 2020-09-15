When the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air this year on Sept. 20, the virtual production will be a new experience for all involved, from the stars to the celebrity makeup artists, groomers and hair stylists who prepare them for the ceremony.⁣ ⁣ The dress code is “come as you are but make an effort,” as noted in a letter reportedly sent to the nominees and signed by show organizers and host Jimmy Kimmel. “If you want to be in formalwear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the U.K. and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed,” it went on.⁣ ⁣ Glam, too, will most likely be more minimal. Whether nominees opt for custom gowns or cozy PJs, bold makeup or a more bare-faced esthetic, one element is clear: The show will be unprecedented.⁣ ⁣ Until then, here’s a look back at the beauty looks from the most recent winners of one of the most popular categories of the night, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with commentary from the makeup artists and hairstylists behind them.⁣ ⁣ Report: @ryma___________