- Galleries
- Collection
Brand: Carter Young
Mood: Classic American silhouettes and deadstock fabrics updated for the 21st century.
End result: Designer Carter Altman recontextualized traditional American tropes for the modern day, looking to celebrities like Steve McQueen and Robert Redford, and tropes in classic Western movies. Altman modernized traditional tailoring, applying riding jacket details to a cotton twill cropped jacket. Vintage red and black “chili pepper” denim is crafted in bootcut jeans, a denim vest and hats, while Western details are referenced on Nisshinbo denim and collage appaloosa shirts, and horse motifs on leather patches on denim styles.