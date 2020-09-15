Colleen Allen RTW Spring 2021

Brand: Colleen Allen
Mood: Dystopian attire for the office and nightlife.
End result: Allen had conspiracies in mind for her debut collection, as well as the early-morning, rush-hour commute in New York City. The Central Saint Martins graduate saw traditional office attire as a way for people to camouflage in uniformity, but reinterpreted the uniform with deconstructed backpacks sewn onto trousers and an oversize suit jacket, and backpacks remade into a one-of-a-kind bomber jacket, referencing contrasting suits and technical backpacks seen on a commute. The designer also included graphic logos on office attire and a sleeveless shirt of Cambridge Analytica and the U.S. Air Force Cyber Command project.