There’s no question that every year, especially during show season, a newcomer emerges with such a jab that we are left with the impression of wanting more and witnessing a sense of discovery, which is why so many of us love fashion to begin with. Designer Conley Averett, of the independent luxury knitwear brand Judy Turner, is an Alabama native and a Parsons graduate who has worked on knitwear for Khaite, Brock Collection and Creatures of the Wind, and has quickly garnered attention from key retailers such as Ssense and Tres Bien, combining a retro aesthetic with hand-knit techniques and luxury textiles, targeting an audience that craves genderless fashion.

“Designed entirely in New York throughout the pandemic, quarantined with little interaction beyond the albums of Kate Bush and film noir,” read the show notes for her spring offering, a collection with a mix of eye-catching knitwear and inviting eveningwear flair.

With knits and crochets being at the forefront, Averett showcased statement pieces with among the highlights a short crotch-slit dress (in an elongated version as well — imparting caftan vibes), a shawl neck knit with fringe detailing, and a ribbed deep V-neck sweater with cutout details on the sleeves.

Accessories such as knit hats with wrap-around mouth coverings, a fine knit fringe fashion hood, billed caps, and a sequined shrug to cover the head proves that Judy Turner is a collection that has something for everyone and definitely one to keep an eye on.