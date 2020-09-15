- Galleries
- Collection
Brand: Ka Wa Key
Mood: A gender-fluid range of casual separates and knitwear with an Asian and Scandinavian heritage and a touch of soft masculinity.
End result: Designers Key Chow and Jarno Leppanen presented an airy lineup inspired by the classic characters from “The Little Prince” fairy tale, with the use of hand-done tie-dye stripe patterns on loose-fitted trousers and completely deconstructed shirts that mimic blazers. Hand-knit overalls are layered on top of knit striped polos, cardigans and frayed knits all done up in a pastel color palette that convey a sense of lightness and an artisanal look.