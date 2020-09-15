Brand: Stan

Mood/aesthetic: Upcycled vintage remnants with the use of patchwork create modern wearable fashion outerwear pieces with a subtle hint of surfer vibes.

End Result: In his debut presentation, USC alum, surfer and model Tristan Detwiler sought to showcase an array of upcycled outerwear pieces, including coats and jackets, with the use of patchwork and quilting. His objective was to uncover forgotten tales of textiles, those held close within families over generations, and bring them to new light by continuing the story into the future. Highlights of the range included a stacked block patchwork quilted trench coat with a floral paisley motif that dates back to the 1900s as well as a branded grain sack jacket made from three primitive American grain sacks from the 1880s, proving that vintage finds can be the next movement in the surfer realm.