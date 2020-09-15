Victor Li Men's Spring 2021

- Galleries
- Collection
Brand: Victor Li
Mood: Wanderlust materialized as upbeat tailoring and sophisticated sportswear
End result: Victor Li has traveled to source inspiration for every collection he has released to date, except for this season due to the pandemic. Instead, he imagined a trip to Hawaii in his “Daydream Vacation” collection. Li drew all of the original prints in the collection, one of which shows scenes of a vacation, such as drinking lemonade and lounging by a pool. He reworked a plaid pattern to retain the brand’s men’s wear roots, but introduced men’s and women’s swimwear in aquatic prints paired with matching suit jackets, signifying the brand’s growth and new customer focus.