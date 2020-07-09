Boramy Viguier Men's Spring 2021

Boramy Viguier loves to inject a spiritual message into his designs in a way that defies interpretation. Inspired by the 24-hour news culture accentuated by the pandemic, he put his unsettling spin on the buttoned-up television presenter aesthetic, displacing familiar tailoring references into a strange world that floated somewhere between sporty and macabre, utilitarian and Space Age.

Outsized suit jackets with no sleeves and blanket-stitch edging rubbed shoulders with dark floral prints, sporty iridescent capes and leather coats that added a sinister utilitarian touch. Lace face coverings and beanie hats accentuated the off-kilter feel. In his video presentation, Viguier spliced military and esoteric symbolism together, spinning cards — tarot is one of his recurrent references — breaking down the individual elements of each look in a clever touch.

Given the lockdown, the entire collection was made from leftover fabrics and items from around the studio, forcing the designer to make do with what he had to hand.

“I couldn’t source anything, I had to make do with fabric waste and stock and what I could find at home,” Viguier said over the phone.

With production halted and day-to-day business considerations on standby, all there was to do was create, said the designer, who lives upstairs from his studio. “That situation was really inspiring. It’s a great genesis for creation.”