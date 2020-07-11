Davi Paris Men's Spring 2021

Davide Marello’s spring collection was a coming of age story set against the last days of summer. His watercolor motifs and matching floral prints and embroideries summoned a gentle melancholy.

A silk shirt was embroidered with iris flowers, a sweater with a sprig of lavender. These were paired with shorts cropped as if their wearer had outgrown them, or alternatively with straight, Seventies-inspired pants that suggested adulthood not yet fully embraced. Tailored suits reprised the floral embroideries, while cowboy shirts and a bomber jacket were worked in floral prints in this bucolic collection for a man fully in touch with his sensitive side.

His video, filmed on a rugged beach backed by towering white cliffs, enhanced the atmosphere, the sky gray, the noise of the wind almost drowning out the piano soundtrack and the voices of the models questioning their fears and dreams.