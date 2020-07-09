EgonLab Men's Spring 2021

Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix set their designs in a post-pandemic, dystopian universe: The models in their online film strode through digitally generated backdrops; one with blobs of volcanic rock; another with smashed cars and rubble.

The gender-less label worked from a tailored base to offer deconstructed silhouettes of fitted shorts paired with items like suit jackets and patchwork shirts in a palette of largely black, white and red. Pieces created with sportswear label Sergio Tacchini — the young brand’s first collaboration — gave a streetwear influence to certain looks. In parallel, knee-high lace-up boots, strapping details and loose strips of fabric heightened the tough-minded, utilitarian mood of their imaginary world.