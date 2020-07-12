Facetasm Men's Spring 2021

Facetasm’s Hiromichi Ochiai chose drawings by his four year-old son as his starting point — and as a motif in several designs — and emotional conduit. The designer wanted “to make new and better memories for myself but also for others. Hoping it would move their hearts in the same way that my son, with his drawings, was able to move mine,” he said by email.

His video combined dark footage shot inside a garage space with flashbacks conjuring happier times.

Athletic wear with a vintage feel was worked up into new silhouettes in the coed collection, including a long, pleated organza skirt in white. A dark denim jacket had a matching collar that evoked something Elizabethan, while plaid shirts, soccer scarves and sailor T-shirts got Ochiai’s distinctive patchwork treatment.