Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2021

Isabel Marant tackled colors for her men’s collection, and hit the ground running. Preparing the collection remotely in the French countryside near Fontainbleau, she found herself free of the habitual distractions.

“I must say it’s the first time I’ve managed to do really what I want, and not get dispersed by everyone else’s input,” she said, speaking at the label’s showroom, which bustled with activity.

Straight to the point she went, working a fetching lineup of brand staples—stylish carrot pants with deep pockets, roomy windbreakers, chic and comfy knits, distinctive workwear shirts, lengthy waxed cotton overcoats, handsome pullover sweatshirts and a linen jumpsuit.

The color combinations were appealing. An Ikat bomber jacket came in a turquoise, pink and lavender pattern that was also used for trousers. A tie-dyed button-up shirt offered a vigorous blast of fuchsia that faded into lavender. Windbreakers carried floral motifs, also with pinks and purples, but adding a bright blue to the mix. Completing summery looks were tie-dye rope sandals in the same palette.

A profusion of ecru balanced out the collection, worked into a handsome jacket with quilted panels and comfy-looking trousers.

A short film was shot along with the lookbook, in the concrete halls of the Centre National de Danse in Pantin, north of Paris. Models Alpha Dia and Braien Vaikssar moved around the space, skipping up the imposing staircase to a lively soundtrack. Snippets of information flashed up on occasion — summing up the mission of the dance center, in one case —but disappeared too fast to read.

Marant clarified that the brand’s presence on the virtual calendar for fashion week did not signal plans to take her men’s wear to the catwalk.