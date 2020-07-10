Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2021

In its perky fashion film entitled “Meet Your New Self,” Homme Plissé Issey Miyake made patently clear its clothes are bright, fun and comfortable enough to execute contemporary dance moves, or for basketball practice.

Garments in saturated colors, hanging on a clothes rack, start swaying of their own volition, beckoning models to mix colors freely, and bust some moves.

While solids dominate, the collection is also full of newfangled prints, like bleached patterns done on denim then transferred on to polyester material. One was splashed on a light, knee-length coat in blue, pink and white.

Knife-made markings became stripes on a mint green and black trucker jacket, while mesh fabric with patterns inspired by holograms decorate trousers and shorts. Pleated mesh fabric gave a cool effect, heightening the breezy, easy spirit of the clothes.

Like a vitamin rush, an antidote to these dark times, the collection deftly spans clothes for work and leisure. The masculine counterpart to Pleats Please, it was created by a design team under the direction of Issey Miyake and the Miyake Design Studio.