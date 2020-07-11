Sulvam Men's Spring 2021

Teppei Fujita’s creative process starts from a pattern, rather than a design, and he aims to evoke feelings, rather than themes, in his collections, he explained in the voiceover for his video. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, he wanted to view life — and his designs — through a prism of positivity.

Shot outside his Tokyo atelier, the models motionless as traffic passed them by on both sides, his film showed a series of paired his-and-hers silhouettes. Tailored forms were punctuated by dissonant patches of fabric — a gabardine suit had a sheer royal blue lining, its frayed edges hanging below the jacket and pant legs.

His minimalistic silhouettes were interrupted by more gregarious looks like a ruffled dress that spliced camouflage canvas with flounces of tulle.