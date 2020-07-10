System Men's Spring 2021

- Galleries
South Korean label System paraded an understated wardrobe of classics with a contemporary feel and subtle twists. Its minimalist, co-ed offering was built around tailored pieces with nuanced details: a panel down the side of a checked skirt serving as a pocket, setting the silhouette off center; a cape layer adding a touch of softness to a classic trench coat.
The silhouettes nodded to the Seventies and Eighties, with touches of utilitarianism and strict shapes given hints of sensuality by way of cutout shoulders, plays on transparency and pepperings of black leather.