System Men's Spring 2021

Tommy Hilfiger has created a platform to advance the representation of Black, indigenous and people of color within the fashion and creative industries. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The People’s Place program is a three-pillared platform with an initial minimum commitment of $5 million per year in funding over the next three years.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “What is happening to Black communities in the U.S. and around the world has no place in our society,” Hilfiger said. “The fact that it has continued to exist in our industry is unacceptable. We are far behind where we should be in achieving diverse representation. It shouldn’t have taken us this long to acknowledge that, but we are determined and committed to changing it going forward. We will be intentional, fearless and unwavering in the actions we take. Through the People’s Place Program, we will use our platform to create opportunities and stand up for what is right.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ People’s Place was the name of Hilfiger’s first store in his hometown Elmira, N.Y., which opened in 1969 during the counter-cultural revolution of the era that challenged social norms and fostered self-expression. The company said it is in this spirit that the new People’s Place Program has been founded and will continue to expand.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @lisajlockwood