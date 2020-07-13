We11done Men's Spring 2021

Jessica Jung and Dami Kwon, the designers behind We11done, which is the in-house brand of Korean concept store Rare Market, were inspired by imaginary and remembered travels for their coed collection.

Recruiting 10 of South Korea’s leading models for their video, they built tension with a combination of minimalist tailoring, loungewear and innovative knitwear.

Loose silk pajamas and robes contrasted with boxy suits that came in an array of hues. Men’s tailored pants were given a twist with knit cuffs, while a similar collage effect was used on the sleeves of a jacket. Alongside these and the quirky knits, highlights included the lightweight outerwear, including a simple beige bomber that was worn tucked into tailored pants and a double-breasted trench coat dress with a cute, square neckline.