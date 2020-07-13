Ziggy Chen Men’s Spring 2021

Chinese designer Ziggy Chen merged the old collages of the German artist Hannah Höch, a member of the Dada movement, with his personal collection of images taken from his trip to Varanasi, a city on the banks of the River Ganges in India.

His fashion film, dubbed “CollageMory,” exalts that Roaring Twenties experimental visual direction for a dreamlike fashion show. Models walk down the runway — in the manner of “South Park” animation — with collage animal heads. One with a camel head flies to the sky, wearing a draped blazer. Another with an elephant head in a white utility jacket is sipping coffee while expelling water from his trunk, flooding the scene.

A highly regarded designer within the Chinese fashion community, Chen kept a fine balance between creative narrative and a realistic approach to design.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chen said was still making the actual collection days before the online showcase, due to fabric delays from Italy, and preparing a detailed lookbook with fabric samples for buyers around the world. He also cut down the percentage of show pieces and tailored looks, preferring more utilitarian styles. Some looks were made with Japanese fabrics spun from a century-old shuttle loom, while others bore photographic collage prints inspired by Höch.