David Koma Pre-Fall 2022

David Koma is on a roll. His sexy designs are taking over stages, red carpets and the Instagram feeds of major celebrities, from Dua Lipa to Jennifer Lopez. Naturally, demand for his bejeweled, body-conscious creations has been growing exponentially as a result — beating every hurdle that COVID-19 variants, global lockdowns and overall uncertainty have thrown in every designer’s way.

His confidence keeps growing, too — and rightly so. That’s why for pre-fall 2022 he delivered a strong and sharply focused collection, referencing racing and motorsport. He specifically looked at Adeline and Augusta Van Buren, sisters who became the first females to cross the U.S. solo on their motorbikes in 1916.

Think vintage-inspired leather jackets with the perfect slouch on the sleeves; napa leather miniskirts featuring embossed tire patterns; signature cocktail dresses updated with crystal cutouts in the shapes of fire; long, fringe embellishments to capture the spirit of freedom and movement the Van Burens inspired, and crocodile motifs to symbolize speed and the thrill of motor racing.

It was easy to feel the same sense of excitement when looking at the sashaying fringes, fiery red patterns, and fierce leather separates in the new range — which is landing just in time to inspire a much-needed sense of confidence, and hope, for the new year.

“We wanted to create the perfect wardrobe for a modern biker girl. There’s a lot of conversations about speed and danger right now so this felt like the right spirit,” Koma said.