Friday's Digital Daily: January 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2022

Beauty

Department Stores Ride the Wellness Wave

Business

France’s President Macron Inaugurates Chanel’s 19M

Dundas Pre-Fall 2022

Peter Dundas has recently moved to Los Angeles from London, which might have something to do with all the Kool-Aid shades in this buzzy collection.

Dundas Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Dundas

Peter Dundas is riding a rainbow into pre-fall, injecting bright colors into skinny dresses, curve-hugging knits and boxy suits. He’s recently moved to Los Angeles from London, which might have something to do with all the hibiscus pinks and Kool-Aid shades in this upbeat collection.

He finds bright color energizing. “I am a big believer in color therapy. To me it’s like eating cake — and I love eating cake,” said the designer, adding that his favorite shade is yellow. “I wear a lot of it because it makes me happy.”

He created a graphic “jungle pattern” of orange, purple, pink, green and red for skinny minidresses and jumpsuits, and worked sizzling hot hibiscus into a short dress with draping, and a boxy tailored suit paired with painter’s pants.

A bright blood orange knit suit had Seventies flair, as did a lineup of cutout bodycon tank dresses that winked to Halston. Dundas’ sexy corset lacing played a starring role, barely holding together a long and skinny chartreuse green dress, or zigzagging down the front and sides of a black jumpsuit.

Thanks in part to a new website, the brand has been gaining traction as COVID-19 eases. The designer said that sales are up 250 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re back on track,” said Dundas during a Zoom interview from his new LA home, where he shot the lookbook against a backdrop of verdant hills, cacti and palms.

