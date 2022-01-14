Ports 1961 Pre-Fall 2022

Karl Templer set out to channel “youthful luxury” with this collection of reinvigorated classics, including the little black dress, cable-knit sweater, peacoat and skater skirt. He sliced and spliced them, and worked in faux eco furs and recycled cashmere for a new audience that wants their luxury green.

As with recent seasons, Templer has also focused on strong shapes and on practicality, too. In an interview he described this collection as “grounded.” Indeed, these are unfussy clothes meant for moving. Even the footwear — heavy on slouchy riding boots and chunky platform Chelsea boots — was for running around.

A look from the Ports 1961 pre-fall collection. Courtesy image.

There were short and shapely dresses galore: cable-knit ones with fringes or car wash pleats, a black-and-white shirt style, an elongated pin-striped jacket and a printed wrap. Pleated leather skater skirts were a collection staple, paired with cable-knit sweaters, hoodie tops or little knit-leather hybrid jackets.

Templer also reimagined tailored suits and outerwear for a younger audience, slicing the arms of a pin-striped, double-breasted jacket and turning it into a cape, and putting an asymmetric zip on a peacoat, and giving it a motorcycle spin, just for fun.