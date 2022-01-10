Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2022

This cozy-glam collection is certainly a sign of the times. With people ping-pong-ing between home and office, and trying to stay a step ahead of Omicron, it’s hard to know how to dress. Add to that a deep craving for sparkles, and some semblance of a nightlife (restaurants in London were packed pre-Christmas, even with the virus raging) in these strange times.

McCartney said she wanted the collection to be wearable, and to last for at least a decade, so she drew on her Savile Row experience to create the many tailored pieces here, and took inspiration from the Beatles, and their wives, in the new “Get Back” documentary.

“Flip-flops and a dinner suit,” said McCartney, pointing to a model in an all-white tuxedo, and slides, during a Zoom call. “That is the attitude of the Stella woman. These are pieces to invest in, pieces that don’t date.” The collection, shot at the enduringly stylish Villa Borsani in Milan, home of the late designer-architect Osvaldo Borsani, was filled with similar contrasts.

McCartney also paired the white tuxedo trousers with a long, fuzzy fringed sweater and bucket bag; matched her vegan cowboy boots with a cream suit that had cropped trousers with gaucho flair, and softened up the waists of tailored jackets with ribbed corsets.

She also tried to channel what she calls the “glitch,” that feeling of returning to the office, trying to work, and realizing that nothing will ever be the same as it was.

Her leopard prints, whipped into languid onesies or minidresses, were swirly and slightly off-kilter, while the herringbone pattern on a black-and-white coat was snagged and distorted in places, as if the loom had conked out, then started up again. There was lots for evening, too — including sparkle-studded satin dresses, styled with comfy, chunky flats or slides for the hybrid mood of 2022.