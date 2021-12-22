Alessandra Rich Pre-Fall 2022

For London-based Italian designer Alessandra Rich, 2021 was a pivotal year where she doubled her offering by introducing pre-collections. While it may have required extra effort in terms of design and production, the move empowered her to explore new fashion territories more freely and spice up her bon-ton, feminine aesthetic.

For her first pre-fall lineup, she envisioned the Rich woman in the secrecy of a hotel room to inject a provocative spin into her brand’s signatures and ultimately reveal a sexier and tougher side of her glamorous style.

The look: Girly and bourgeois in broad daylight; sultry and fierce behind closed doors; ready to party anytime, anywhere.

Quote of note: “At the end of the day, it’s all about the woman: It’s her attitude that changes everything. I’m just giving her the tools so that she can enjoy playing with these different facets of her character,” Rich said.

Key pieces: Rich’s signature preppy dresses with white collars and short silk frocks, all splashed with floral and heart motifs; knitted bralettes and cropped cardigans bejeweled with crystals to wear with miniskirts in dark silver tweed or vinyl midi skirts; a crystal-studded, see-through pencil skirt and dress; a dominatrix bodysuit; a white party frock with feathers, and a black gown punctuated by a brooch on the heart-shaped neckline.

Takeaway: Cohesive and bold, the collection succeeded in inviting a new audience into Rich’s world by including more daring and youthful styles and restated the designer’s increasing versatility in dressing a woman from day to (very late) night.