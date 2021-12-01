Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2022

Ain’t no selfie like an elevator selfie to check out your look before facing a new day.
Or in the case of Dsquared2, before starting an adventure around the world.
For pre-fall 2022, Dean and Dan Caten embraced the return to traveling and the theme of globe-trotting with their distinctive, ironic approach by shooting unapologetic models taking selfies inside elevators where they tagged themselves from the most disparate cities in the world.
In keeping with the shoot’s mood, the Catens delivered a super fun, eclectic collection filled with clothes evoking remote destinations via plenty of folk motifs and souvenir patches. The result was a colorful extravaganza, focused on effortlessly cool layering, an overall sense of comfort, as well as a free-spirited vibe.
The extensive wardrobe for this journey around the world was rich in textures and prints, including a bold illustration of a volcano splashed on a trenchcoat and a pleated midi skirt. Traditional quilting motifs were revisited with a pop vibe and splashed on fluid dresses or slightly padded jackets layered under hunting vests. Hiking references mixed with ladylike details, Bohemian influences met utility garments in an ode to self-expression. Denim pants were decorated with maple leafs, corduroy suits were embellished with fun patches and maxi crystals gave a super glam vibe to sensual minidresses.
Despite the abundance of themes and motifs, the collection felt highly cohesive, impactful, smartly developed and utterly fun, which is something that cannot miss at Dsquared2.