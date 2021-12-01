Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2022

Ain’t no selfie like an elevator selfie to check out your look before facing a new day.

Or in the case of Dsquared2, before starting an adventure around the world.

For pre-fall 2022, Dean and Dan Caten embraced the return to traveling and the theme of globe-trotting with their distinctive, ironic approach by shooting unapologetic models taking selfies inside elevators where they tagged themselves from the most disparate cities in the world.

In keeping with the shoot’s mood, the Catens delivered a super fun, eclectic collection filled with clothes evoking remote destinations via plenty of folk motifs and souvenir patches. The result was a colorful extravaganza, focused on effortlessly cool layering, an overall sense of comfort, as well as a free-spirited vibe.