Etro Pre-Fall 2022

“Nordic New-Normal” is the title that creative director Veronica Etro gave to the brand’s pre-fall lineup.

The designer focused on a wintry, outdoor inspiration that she didn’t want to link to a specific country or culture. “It’s like a celebration of everything Nordic,” said Etro, highlighting that this season she mainly worked with layering and a cocooning feel.

Indoor and outdoor blended into the lineup, which featured a charming combination of winter whites matched with vibrant shades, from orange and yellow to green and turquoise.

Etro’s signature items were revisited with a twist. Knitwear stole the spotlight with fringed robe coats, maxi ponchos layered on denim outfits and hoodies trimmed with passementerie and embroidered with the brand’s Pegasus logo. This also decorated the lightweight turtlenecks layered under cool pinstriped suits. Jacquard knitted sets had a young vibe and quilted jackets revealed chic printed silk linings.

A utility mood was injected into the military jackets with maxi pockets and into the mannish cargo pants, while Etro’s signature maxidresses featured prints that gave the pieces an airy, breezy feel.

Accessories — spanning from knitted collars to under jackets and ponchos to embroidered belts with a folk feeling and boots showing fabric ribbons to wrap around the calves — highlighted the cozy spirit of this appealing collection.