×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Collection Will Pay Tribute to ‘On the Road’ Author Jack Kerouac

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Where Do Color Trends Come From?

Moschino Pre-Fall 2022

"I wanted to take…military codes and things that are so staid and formal, but do them in candy bonbon colors and make them feel more playful and surreal," said designer Jeremy Scott.

View Gallery 79 Photos
View Gallery 79 Photos
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022 Marcus Mam/Courtesy of Moschino

Pop Art, Op Art and psychedelia; ’60s sci-fi dystopia and Sgt. Pepper band spirit all converged in Jeremy Scott’s color trip of a Moschino pre-fall 2022 men’s and women’s lineup.

“Colorblocking is such a Moschino trope that Franco did.…I wanted to take those military codes and things that are so staid and formal, but do them in candy bonbon colors and make them feel more playful and surreal,” said Scott during a Zoom session from his Los Angeles home.

While his collections sometimes can be too literal (we get it, we get it), this season’s sparked the imagination with its multilayered approach.

Collection Gallery 79 Photos
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

He listed Op Art pioneer Victor Vasarely’s trippy illusions, painter Richard Lindner’s fractured figures and Allen Jones’ bondage sculptures as inspirations. Two of his favorite films, “A Clockwork Orange” and “Blade Runner,” were also in the aesthetic blender, inspiring the bowler hats and the models’ exaggerated eye makeup.

Scott put his tailoring and uniform pieces — officers’ jackets, sailor suits, riding pants, uniform dresses and trenchcoats — through a kaleidoscope, using colorblocking and graphic patterns to achieve a potent surrealism appropriate for these topsy-turvy times.

Moschino Pre-Fall 2022 79 Photos
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
Moschino Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

Tailoring dissolved into trompe l’oeil knits, including a drop-waist dress with collar, button, pleat and anatomical breast color blocks that brought to mind the 1960s and L.A. designer Rudi Gernreich. Meanwhile, bondage strap pants, Latex mock turtlenecks and minidresses added a subversive streak.

But there was a lot for anyone to wear — color-blocked leather moto jackets and miniskirts, cheery vertical stripe suiting, artful puffed-sleeve dresses and trenchcoats. Evening looks were also strong. Trippy honeycomb and wave-patterned gowns and disco dresses looked sophisticated, as did geo-jacquard tuxedos.

Rather than a narrative, the accompanying short video was straightforward, letting the details of the clothes shine. “I wanted to bring a bit of the vibe of ‘Clockwork Orange’ without trying to do an homage or pantomime,” he said of the project.

Once you get Scott going about film, he’s unstoppable. Singling out “Blade Runner” as one of his all-time favorites, he noted how costume designer Michael Kaplan mixed genres and time periods. “Most of the collections I do are a mix — is it a bit 1970s, or 1940s — there is always a bit of signaling.…And none of us are living and wearing and experiencing all of 2021 at the same time. We have things for different times even if it’s five years ago. Michael captured that.”

After he spends the holidays in Palm Springs, Scott is gearing up for a return to Milan, where he will show the fall 2022 women’s collection live on the runway.

“If I get back to doing more than two shows a season, I will think about moving them. But the main women’s ones, they belong there. It was really nice to be back for fittings,” he said of spending time in the atelier ahead of this collection. “I hadn’t been there since the Marie Antoinette collection, and they were holding me tight.”

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jeremy Scott Gets Graphic for Moschino

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad