MSGM Pre-Fall 2022

Energy is intrinsic to the world of Massimo Giorgetti, who has repeatedly been able to channel the voice and vibe of a generation with his youthful MSGM collections. No matter the seasonal theme, there’s always a sense of vivacity running through his clothes, and for pre-fall, Giorgetti found his ideal match in the work of Italian architect and designer Gaetano Pesce. Popping colors and fluffy textures were sparked by this joyful collision.

Presented alongside the men’s fall 2022 range in a brief video directed by Luke Abby, the collection mixed a ‘90s rave vibe with sporty references and trippy details.

Sharing many codes with the male counterpart, the range evoked the quilted surface of Pesce’s Feltri armchair in super-fun maxi hoodies, and the uneven tufting of the La Michetta sofa in neon faux furs as well as colorful fleeced hoodies and miniskirts.

Elsewhere, the tactile quality of the lineup was enhanced by soft sweaters in swirling patterns and thick corduroy pants in shades of pink and teal, among others. Tailoring also passed the cool check with its loose shapes and micro rhinestones in rainbow shades that jazzed up suits.

In a less expected turn, Giorgetti juxtaposed oversize proportions with body-hugging dresses, revealing a more feminine appeal. Floral prints were splashed on tulle frocks that stretched on the body, while second-skin separates came with a mottled motif nodding to Pesce’s famed vases while adding to the raving attitude of the lineup.

With its unfussy shapes, bold patterns and energetic jolts of colors, the collection proved there’s never a dull moment when it comes to Giorgetti and his feel-good clothes.