No. 21 Pre-Fall 2022

The ’90s are an endless source of inspiration for No. 21 creative director Alessandro dell’Acqua, who has rooted his brand in the fashion codes of the era — and who always finds new ways of reworking them through a contemporary filter.

For pre-fall, the designer juxtaposed minimalism with glitz and injected a subversive spin in the collection by mixing grunge appeal with punk elements.

The result was a strong and youthful lineup filled with covetable and wearable options. Red and black checkered patterns informed statement pieces, including a maxi coat with asymmetric closing that reveals the image of a punk couple kissing in the lining, as well as a lady-like strapless dress styled with matching long gloves, stockings and fabric mules.

Safety pins and crystals were profusely scattered on laced dresses and accessories to toughen up feminine staples, while a fire red rendition of the new No. 21 suit introduced last season and crafted from six layers of tulle looked fierce even in its delicate simplicity.

The brand’s signature knitwear, available for men and women, spanned from chunky multicolor sweaters to distressed monochrome options, and was also employed to offset sequined separates, reinforcing the masculine-feminine duplicity that is recurrent in dell’Acqua’s work and that was particularly in focus in this lineup.