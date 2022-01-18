Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2022

Siouxsie Sioux’s unapologetic attitude inspired Lorenzo Serafini to explore a more rebellious side of the Philosophy woman.

For pre-fall, the designer gave a punk twist to the new romantic aesthetic he has been coherently building at the brand, resulting in a bold and impactful collection filled with smart options for an instant boost of coolness.

True to the non-conformist spirit of his muse, Serafini was all about celebrating individuality and juxtaposed different silhouettes and textures to prove there’s no single road to confidence.

In his vision, tulle dresses can be as audacious as body-hugging frocks; daily staples such as high-waisted denim pants and lovely crochet tops can deliver sassiness as much as glam separates covered in fire red sequins, and a suit can defy conventionality — especially when rendered in a eye-catching yellow shade. Even playful kitty cats can turn gritty if printed on catsuits.

A sense of ease ran through the lineup, as Serafini left his shapes uncomplicated. Cue to a standout emerald velvet dress splashed with a swirling pattern that stretched on the body and an essential black jumpsuit with a revealing back — they were both strong and sensual in their simple lines.

The ‘80s influence informed the enhanced proportion of shoulders and the maxi ruffled collars of shirts, which made for an empowering silhouette while being very Philosophy. Another brand’s signature, knitwear, shone with its oversize fit, as in the case of a charming sweater combining animal pattern with floral motifs. Cozy armor for some tough girls.