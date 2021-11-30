Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2022

After a successful spring show, Fausto Puglisi presented a convincing pre-fall collection for the Roberto Cavalli brand.

The Sicilian designer said that with this lineup he wanted to focus on essentials interpreted with both the iconic Cavalli lens but also through his internationally unapologetic filter.

The result was highly appealing. Mainly working with women’s wear staples, such as trenchcoats, impeccable overcoats, shirtdresses, sartorial suits and more feminine separates, he creatively played with patterns and textures.

Mixing the brand’s signature wild animal motifs with British tartan and checks, he created outfits including cardigans with crest patches matched with revisited kilt skirts, flared miniskirts worn with argyle sweaters and sensual devoré velvet evening frocks and soft leather slip dresses enriched with lace details.

Fil coupe gowns with sexy cutouts represented the most seductive side of the collection, which offered a smart balance between bold glamour and an approachable, wearable look.