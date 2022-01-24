Sportmax Pre-Fall 2022

Tales of sailors and mermaids inspired the masculine-feminine duality the Sportmax design team injected into the brand’s pre-fall collection.

Rather than evoking the dreamy conclusion of one of those mythological stories, the effort resulted in a grounded lineup of approachable separates that mixed sartorial codes with sensual shapes, oversized volumes with body-hugging silhouettes, as well as matte and shiny textures.

The most literal nods to the theme came via nautical elements spanning from pea coats with golden buttons to overcoats cinched with belts featuring an anchor on the buckle. Stripes were introduced both as mariniere tops as well as pinstripe or regimental motifs on blazers, midi dresses and skirts with asymmetric panels on the front, while a print of old stamps and postcards splashed on a shirt and fun enameled brooches in the shape of sea creatures added a touch of color to the looks.

Lightweight ribbed knits winked to fishermen’s undergarments, while their sails were evoked in leather coats and mini dresses with metallic eyelets and a lived-in effect, which injected a tough attitude into the lineup.

On the other end of the spectrum, curve-hugging dresses and turtlenecks covered in silver sequins as well as frocks with revealing backs echoed mermaid iconography and infused sensuality. Yet among the glistening surfaces and cut-outs, it was a pair of flared denim pants and their patchwork construction that stood out and look set to tempt Sportmax’ youthful urban creatures.