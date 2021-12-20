Versace Pre-Fall 2022

It seems like only yesterday when the fashion swap between Versace and Fendi closed Milan Fashion Week with a bang. While the collaboration and its star-studded presentation still resonate, it turns out the Fendace lineup represented just the very buzzy and glamorous tip of Versace’s pre-fall collection.

Under its own brand only, the company released a strong, feminine lineup that referenced the same unapologetic woman and early-2000s aesthetic, but was purely Versace in its style codes and approach to fabric experimentation.

Chief creative officer Donatella Versace continued to build on the Greca monogram, which appeared as an allover motif on an array of items, ranging from jersey dresses, knit twinsets and even a rainbow crystal-bedecked party frock in its more flashy expression to the texturized surface of tweed coats in its more subtle use.

Juxtaposing solids with the house’s signature prints, the collection played with second-skin effects via jersey separates that stretched across the body and were punctuated by micro ruching techniques as well as through vegan latex pieces, which added extra fierceness to the collection.

As best shown by a series of impeccably tailored black coats, jackets and dresses, a recurrent keyhole detail conveyed a graphic quality to the silhouettes, which was further enhanced by the signature Barocco print rendered in black and white for the first time.

A more colorful pattern centered around fan motifs also stood out in all its Versace glory on silk shirts, pencil skirts and minidresses. The new theme made for a super fun element especially when restated as crystal appliqués on a pink leather jacket; a sexy bustier; a black gown with plunging side slit, and lovely short frocks that screamed Dua Lipa’s name from every inch of their pastel-toned fabric.