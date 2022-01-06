×
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022

The collection paid homage to brand signatures while offering cheerful, approachable, casualized new styles.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022

 In January 2020, Public Clothing Company acquired Derek Lam 10 Crosby, while installing Lam as the chief creative officer to the new business. 

“It’s been a really wonderful partnership because they’ve been able to invest a lot in the brand, in the right areas. They’ve been a great partnership with production, sourcing and overall support and marketing of the brand,” Shawn Reddy, vice president of design, told WWD. “10 C has been a special corner in contemporary American sportswear — it has that designer sensibility from Derek’s mainline, in a more approachable way. We’re able to continue to evolve that…the biggest part of the acquisition was keeping the brand’s integrity.”

Following a 10-year anniversary capsule collection in September, the brand is unveiling an Ibiza-inspired casual and playful-chic collection for the pre-fall season.

The look: Playful chic with slight utilitarian undercurrent.

Quote of note: “10 C is a collection that balances utility and femininity in the perfect way.“ Reddy told WWD of the collection’s two-piece dressing, adding “With the tone of Ibiza, there was this essence of subtle sexiness that we’re tapping more into.”

Key pieces: Effortless, versatile dresses and skirts (in colorful solids or Ibiza-inspired tropical prints); youthful suiting options (an “Elle Woods” bubblegum pink skirt set, linen separates); knit dressing (a double-layered cropped cardigan in bright orange); approachable crochet dresses and separates; slim asymmetrical tunics (styled with a ruched pink legging); signature utility-inspired wardrobing; debut sunglasses in collaboration with Modo. 

Takeaway: The collection paid homage to brand signatures while offering cheerful, approachable, casual, new styles.

