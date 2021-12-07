×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2021

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

Under Pressure: Activist Shareholder Calls for Kohl’s Restructuring

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Adeam Pre-Fall 2022

Designer Hanako Maeda muses on the beauty and colors of the summer flowers found in the European countryside.

Adeam Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Adeam

Designer Hanako Maeda fondly references the ephemeral in her work, and for pre-fall, she looks back on summer trips around the European countryside she took while attending school in Paris. Locales like the South of France and Lake Como produce many unique botanicals, which is where Maeda began, musing on the beauty and colors of the flowers she encountered in her weekend trips. “Because I wasn’t interrupted by the noise of the city, I was really able to take in all that was around me,” she said, referencing poppies, lavender and the mix of flowers she saw in her travels.

The look: The flow and ease of high summer dressing and subtle touches of nautical, all inspired by the colorful flowers found in a European summer getaway.

Quote of note: “A touch of uniqueness, and each garment has small touches that make it special,” she said of her work, adding that the customer’s styling is what will bring it to life. “That completes the garment.”

Key pieces: A cap-sleeved floral-print top with twisted scarf detail, off-the-shoulder puff-sleeved dress, mixed-media knits (a strong category for the brand), boatneck striped tops — which add the nautical nuance often found in Maeda’s work— a wide-legged pant in dusty red, paired with a top in the seasonal floral print with a twist detail.

Takeaway: Maeda continues to evolve her modern take on an East-meets-West aesthetic, creating feminine textural piece with interesting shapes. “It’s the beauty of the unexpected touches,” she explained of her work.

