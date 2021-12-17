Alejandra Alonso Rojas Pre-Fall 2022

For pre-fall, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas was inspired by the long, blue sky days into pink-toned sunsets of summer, with cooler nights spent between the city and beach. She translated this into a tight, 18-look collection with a calming palette, versatile garments and artisanal techniques. Beyond the handcraft and attention to detail, the beauty of Alonso Rojas’ designs stems from her approach to sensuality, which continued to stand out in pre-fall.

The look: Effortless sensuality.

Quote of note: “I was thinking about the end of the summer, it’s one of my favorite parts of the year.…The days are really long, with beautiful blue skies for the whole day and you’re still at the beach, or even in the city, you can see these coral to pink sunsets, which were so prevalent last summer,” Alonso Rojas told WWD. “The sky, nature, birds — inspired by the sense of freedom, also inspired by the colors of the fall that are about to come with the new season. Nights out in the city, peaceful time at the beach — outfits from day to night.”

Key pieces: A multitude of elegant dresses to translate from day to evening in various sky hues: hand degrade and dip-dyed slips with ruched drawstring at the slit; a gown with top reminiscent of a ’90s bathing suit in stretch silk; a stellar hand-crocheted number with fringed hem, which the designer said was to make the wearer feel “like a mermaid”; a floor-length pink frock with one-shouldered cape and soft bustier. Also, refined sweaters (a continuation of core styles) and a boxy suede shirt to pile over bikinis or transfer into fall; sharp tailored palazzo pants in satin cotton; new bird-inspired eyelash silk fringed separates and dresses.

Takeaway: Alonso Rojas’ pre-fall collection continued to offer refined ease with aspirational, luxe appeal.