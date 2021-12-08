Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

“We are not a house for boring clothes,“ quipped Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon while walking though his pre-fall collection.

It was a point well taken, with a collection that found its starting point with dance. And as exuberant and joyful as the art of dance is, so, too, is Gordon’s latest work, which sees a rumination on ideas of movement and ease.

“Dance to me is the ultimate form of expression, it transcends verbal communication,” he explained, fresh off the heels of playing costume designer for American Ballet Theatre’s fall gala. The same can be said for fashion, when clothes are made that captivate the eye, are inspirational and never, ever boring.

For instance, Gordon’s dance theme plays out across many genres — a pink tulle gown with a bustier for a ballet moment, a silver fringe frock that would turn a walk “into a full on Fosse moment,” he said with a laugh. And a showstopping pink tulle flamenco jacket — a firm nod to Mrs. Herrera’s Venezuelan heritage — made from countless yards of tulle. He paired it with a simple black stretch pant, letting the jacket be the star.

Each season Gordon gives Mrs. Herrera’s signature ball skirt silhouette an update, and this season he paired it with a halter top with flower details and a flat boot.

“I think color, more than anything, has really been my focus over the four years as creative director, and making that the epicenter of our process and identity,” he said of a collection that had a boat load of colorful options.

Accessories have been ramped up, too, with the addition of bag shapes like a floral appliqué bag, black flat sandals (paired with a few gowns it felt fresh and modern), boots and heels, colorful necklaces and earrings — each piece adding a deeper layer to the house story under Gordon.

“I think one thing we’ve learned more that ever — especially in the past year — is only to make things that are exceptional, don’t make just stuff,” Gordon said.