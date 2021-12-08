×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainability

Is ‘Vegan’ Leather Worse for the Environment Than Real Leather?

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Wes Gordon zeroed in on a dance theme to tell a story full of movement and ease.

View Gallery 52 Photos
View Gallery 52 Photos
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

“We are not a house for boring clothes,“ quipped Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon while walking though his pre-fall collection.

It was a point well taken, with a collection that found its starting point with dance. And as exuberant and joyful as the art of dance is, so, too, is Gordon’s latest work, which sees a rumination on ideas of movement and ease.

“Dance to me is the ultimate form of expression, it transcends verbal communication,” he explained, fresh off the heels of playing costume designer for American Ballet Theatre’s fall gala. The same can be said for fashion, when clothes are made that captivate the eye, are inspirational and never, ever boring.

Collection Gallery 52 Photos
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

For instance, Gordon’s dance theme plays out across many genres — a pink tulle gown with a bustier for a ballet moment, a silver fringe frock that would turn a walk “into a full on Fosse moment,” he said with a laugh. And a showstopping pink tulle flamenco jacket — a firm nod to Mrs. Herrera’s Venezuelan heritage — made from countless yards of tulle. He paired it with a simple black stretch pant, letting the jacket be the star.

Each season Gordon gives Mrs. Herrera’s signature ball skirt silhouette an update, and this season he paired it with a halter top with flower details and a flat boot.

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 52 Photos
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

“I think color, more than anything, has really been my focus over the four years as creative director, and making that the epicenter of our process and identity,” he said of a collection that had a boat load of colorful options.

Accessories have been ramped up, too, with the addition of bag shapes like a floral appliqué bag, black flat sandals (paired with a few gowns it felt fresh and modern), boots and heels, colorful necklaces and earrings — each piece adding a deeper layer to the house story under Gordon.

“I think one thing we’ve learned more that ever — especially in the past year — is only to make things that are exceptional, don’t make just stuff,” Gordon said.

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad