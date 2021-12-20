Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022

Designers often see pre-fall as a way to round out their customer’s closet, and that is exactly what Cinq à Sept designer Jane Siskin proposed. She returned to her house roots, making soft feminine pieces injected with bursts of monochromatic color and print.

The look: The duality of masculine versus feminine pieces in brightly colored hues with a youthful, approachable bent. It’s a full day to night wardrobe with touches of fall mixed with pieces you can wear year-round.

Quote of note: “We are paying a lot more attention to being fall forward,” Siskin explained of the brand diving deeper into the European market with the collection. “Here [in the U.S.], it’s definitely buy now, wear now, and we want to give both.”

Key pieces: A blue satin dress with twist detail paired with matching blazer with grommet details; sexy dresses in sophisticated shapes; a mix of deep blue denim options (part of her Tous Les Jours line); neon yellow single strap knit dress; striped colored separates; one-piece denim dress with white T built in; floral print daydress; strapless green floral print dress for night.

Takeaway: Siskin’s signature slinky draping paired with masculine suiting make the case for pieces to wear throughout the year.