Monday's Digital Daily: December 20, 2021

Business

Zegna Shares Start Trading on New York Stock Exchange

Fashion

Is Fashion Making Any Progress With Its Body Diversity Issues?

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Supports Italian Creativity With New Project

Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022

What does her customer need to fill out their closet, is the key to Siskin's latest work.

Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Cinq à Sept

Designers often see pre-fall as a way to round out their customer’s closet, and that is exactly what Cinq à Sept designer Jane Siskin proposed. She returned to her house roots, making soft feminine pieces injected with bursts of monochromatic color and print.

The look: The duality of masculine versus feminine pieces in brightly colored hues with a youthful, approachable bent. It’s a full day to night wardrobe with touches of fall mixed with pieces you can wear year-round.

Quote of note: “We are paying a lot more attention to being fall forward,” Siskin explained of the brand diving deeper into the European market with the collection. “Here [in the U.S.], it’s definitely buy now, wear now, and we want to give both.”

Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Key pieces: A blue satin dress with twist detail paired with matching blazer with grommet details; sexy dresses in sophisticated shapes; a mix of deep blue denim options (part of her Tous Les Jours line); neon yellow single strap knit dress; striped colored separates; one-piece denim dress with white T built in; floral print daydress; strapless green floral print dress for night.

Takeaway: Siskin’s signature slinky draping paired with masculine suiting make the case for pieces to wear throughout the year.

Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

